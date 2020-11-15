Brexit trade deal 'is very difficult' but 'very doable', says Coveney

Simon Coveney has said there is a need to dial down the language between the EU and UK in the Brexit talks as he said a deal was "doable".

Mr Coveney repeated criticism of the British government’s Internal Market Bill which would allow ministers to break international law in a limited scope.

He told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “The EU has said that it will have to take legal action against the UK if they proceed with breaking international law.”

Referring to post-Brexit trade deal negotiations, Mr Coveney said: “I think I would sum it up by saying this is very difficult, but, it’s also very doable.

“And I think the consequences of not getting a trade deal and a future relationship deal… before the end of the year, I think is very significant.”

The Minister for Foreign Affairs added: “We really have to try and find a way of coming up with a compromise on fish that both sides can live with.

“And we need to try and dial down the language on this because it is very easy to become emotive.

“Even if we do get a new trade deal negotiated by both sides, if the British Government is determined to continue with their Internal Market Bill – to reintroduce parts of that Bill that were removed by the House of Lords this week – then, I think this is a deal that won’t be ratified by the EU.

“Because there is no way the EU will agree to ratify a new agreement if the British Government is breaking the existing agreement that is not even 12 months old, and breaking international law by doing that.”

In the past week, there has been turmoil in the British Prime Minister’s office caused by the exit of two of Boris Johnson’s formerly closest aides.

The dramatic departure of senior advisor Dominic Cummings and communications director Lee Cain during a power struggle has now left a vacuum in Downing Street.

Both men are expected to remain in position until mid-December, but with their influence on the wain, other figures are set to fill the void.

The situation could see Mr Johnson form a broader range of opinions in Cabinet after the departure of Mr Cummings and Mr Cain, who were central in the Vote Leave Brexit campaign.