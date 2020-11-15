'I have a responsibility to them': Clergyman allowing people physically attend weekly service

A clergyman continues to allow churchgoers to physically attend weekly religious services despite Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions making it illegal.

Under the restrictions all religious services have to be moved online or be broadcasted.

The senior religious official offers a 90 minute long service in his home located in the south-east, as he fears for the “psychological health, isolation and loneliness” of his congregation.

Church life for these people “is about weekly bible studies, home groups and prayer meetings which all have been put on hold which is resulting in their lives have been ripped from them," he added.

He said not all of those in his catchment area are aware of the “underground” service but those who are can also watch it on Zoom or on Facebook.

Physical attendance at all services held by numerous religious denominations remain off limits under both levels five and three.

Taoiseach Micháel Martin and the four Catholic archbishops in Ireland met three weeks ago after they called on the Government to reconsider Covid-19 restrictions on allowing physical attendance at any type of religious services.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s News at One on Friday, the Taoiseach said that he envisaged “churches being open in Christmas week...we will make decisions towards the end of the month. We may look at level 3 with modifications and that could apply to worship as well."

The clergyman, who does not want to be named for fear of upsetting his congregation nor having those who do attend getting into trouble with the authorities, said he is not afraid to be prosecuted, warned off or arrested by the gardaí if they become aware of his weekly service.

'Responsibility'

“I genuinely do have people in my Church with mental health illnesses and I know I have a responsibility to them because they rely on a weekly service to help them.

"There is a couple, where the man has psychosis and his wife has bi-polar and they thrive with the social interaction at Church community. I can’t in all good conscience leave them.

“Another man who lives on his own, phoned me and begged me to hold my weekly service after closing our place of worship due to the restrictions because he struggles with using modern technology and so can’t watch online.

"He told me he didn’t think he would make it until December. And by that I mean he was contemplating taking his own life. Every person has spiritual and emotional needs and I can’t turn my back on them.”

The man, who has served several communities for more than 20 years did not celebrate any services during the first lockdown and ensured his congregation adhered to all physical distancing rules and extreme precautions when the Church reopened during the summer.

“I even went so far as using a bigger building when services were allowed to return during the Summer months which meant there was lots of space between those attending. Due to what I saw and by that I mean how people suffered in the lockdown I just couldn’t allow that happen again.”

He revealed that those who attend the weekly service are comprised of all ages, including children, that they do not wear masks but that those who do attend do not hug or shake hands.

He said that if churches or places of religious worship are not allowed to open shortly then more will be driven “underground”.

'Afraid for people'

Anyone who does attend can also wear masks if they feel more comfortable in doing so.

“The restrictions are making people feel like criminals for wanting to attend services and are discouraging and disappointing as they are so confusing for so many people, “ the religious official said.

“I am very afraid for people and how they are coping. By not allowing people to attend any religious or faith services I genuinely believe it is contributing to additional mental health issues but the Government doesn’t seem interested in these difficulties as there seems to be a complete lack of communication.

“No person who wants to go to Church is going to set out to cause problems and ignore the protocols of physical distance and sanitising. We are not going to run amok as all precautions have been, are being and will be taken. This will take years for all types of religious services and Churches to recover from these closures due to the restrictions.”

Ireland is the only country in Europe which is not allowing parishioners to physically attend Catholic ceremonies or other religious denominations.

A Mum-of-three who attends the illegal service, in the senior religious leader’s congregation added: “We've all had to compromise a lot this year, we've given up so much of our individual liberty for the greater good.

"The government made churches close, and made it illegal for me to practice my faith publicly, that won't stop me, nothing will stop me.”

Christian leaders from the, Protestant and Pentecostal and New churches across the country have called on public worship to be allowed during the restrictions.

A petition urging the Government to reconsider the ban on the public attending any religious places of worship has received more than 2,000 signatures.