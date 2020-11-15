Almost 3,000 students to sit postponed Leaving Cert from tomorrow

The exams will take place during evenings and weekends between November 16 and December 11. File picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Sun, 15 Nov, 2020 - 07:22

A total of just 2,820 students are due to sit the postponed Leaving Cert, which begins tomorrow.

The exams will take place during evenings and weekends between November 16 and December 11.

Students who have already received calculated grades and decide to sit the written exams will be given the higher marks of the two.

Thousands of students were given calculated grades earlier this year after the Covid-19 pandemic say the postponement of the traditional exams.

However, the system faced controversy after it was revealed that there was a coding error in the system[/ur].

Around one in 10 students received grades lower than they deserved due to errors in the system.

Earlier this month, Department of Education officials told an [url=https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-40079510.html]Oireachtas committee that State exams next summer are planned to go ahead in a manner as close to normal as possible.

