Covid-19: 10 deaths and 511 new cases in Northern Ireland

A further 10 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 846.

There were also another 511 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 46,359 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

The figures come as a senior doctor has claimed that healthcare workers have been betrayed by Stormont’s “negligent” decision not to impose a fresh lockdown.

BMA Northern Ireland chair Dr Tom Black warned hospitals are already over capacity.

Circuit-breaker restrictions have been extended by one week, with the partial reopening of hospitality next Friday, following a political wrangle which has exposed divisions between Sinn Fein and the DUP.

Dr Black said: “The national response to a situation like that would be to bring in a further lockdown, to make that more severe, yet politicians have decided to ease restrictions over the next two weeks and open up society.

“That decision is incompetent and negligent and saying to the healthcare workers that ‘we are abandoning you’.

“If the healthcare workers thought that they had been betrayed by the Executive, I think that would be a reasonable stance to take.”