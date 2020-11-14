Pandemic linked to 87% rise in domestic violence cases reaching DPP

Domestic violence cases reaching the Director of Public Prosecutions have jumped by 87% this year compared to the same period last year.

While 464 files on domestic violence or the breach of a court order reached the DPP in 2019, the office has received 684 files already this year.

Claire Loftus, Director of Public Prosecutions revealed the worrying figures at the Annual National Prosecutors’ Conference today.

She said that it is now DPP policy to prosecute all domestic violence cases submitted by An Garda Síochána in the Dublin District Court.

Domestic violence was one of the areas which both gardaí and the courts have prioritised throughout the pandemic, despite the restrictions on movement and on court business, Ms Loftus said.

“As has been covered extensively in the media, the Garda Síochána and domestic violence support services have reported an increase in the number of incidents of domestic violence during the pandemic,” Ms Loftus said.

“I can confirm that the increase in cases has been apparent in the DPP’s office also.

Read More Strong gusts expected as wind warnings in place across Ireland

“In 2019 we received a total of 464 files where domestic violence or breach of a court order was involved. Already this year the office has received 684 files. This represents an 87 per cent increase over the same period last year.”

She said that the DPP has “been actively liaising” with An Garda Síochána for years on the effective prosecution of domestic violence cases.

“This has included the provision of extensive training to those Senior Gardaí prosecuting these cases in District Courts around the country. Protocols have also been developed on the submission of files and presentation of cases.

“It is our policy for DPP staff to prosecute in the Dublin District Court all domestic violence cases submitted to us by An Garda Síochána and we will continue this policy in this very sensitive area.”

Ms Loftus said that the DPP has also received 447 files for potential prosecution relating to new public health regulations.

The DPP has directed that 262 of these cases be prosecuted involving 401 suspects.

“A new area of work has emerged directly as a result of the pandemic,” Ms Loftus said.

“The Minister for Health has over the period since March signed into law a series of statutory instruments regulating various activities, in the interests of public health.

“Since the outset of the pandemic the DPP’s office has liaised with and advised the Garda Síochána on the enforcement of these regulations and all such prosecutions have been directed by the DPP’s office.

The regulations and the applicable offences continue to evolve and I want to acknowledge the excellent work that has been done by staff in dealing with this new area.

She also noted an "extraordinary increase" in the number of files sent for prosecution so far this year.

“What has been remarkable about the months since the pandemic began is that the number of files being submitted to the office for decision on prosecution has increased by approximately 22% over last year," Ms Loftus said.

"Although our workload has been increasing year on year this is an extraordinary increase and it remains to be seen whether it will be sustained into 2021."

Inevitably despite all the innovations I mentioned earlier, the pandemic has had an impact on the processing of cases through the courts. This is most apparent in the area of jury trials. All new jury trials were suspended for public health reasons between the middle of March and late July.

Since the country moved to level 5 on the 22nd of October there have been no new jury trials nationwide. I welcome all the efforts that the Courts Service have made to keep criminal business going in the interests of the administration of justice.

However, the pandemic has already caused a significant backlog which will undoubtedly grow before the pandemic is over, particularly in the area of jury trials.

This is of course understandable, as for public health reasons summonsing jurors in large numbers at the height of restrictions was not feasible.

Part of the solution in my view, both to deal with the backlogs caused by the pandemic, and long term, is a system of preliminary trial hearings to achieve more efficient trials.