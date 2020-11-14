Strong gusts expected as wind warnings in place across Ireland

A number of wind warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for Saturday, with strong winds and gusts expected.

A status yellow wind warning for Munster comes into effect at 11am on Saturday and will be in place until 3pm.

Strong winds and gusts in excess of 90km/h are expected.

In Leinster, a status yellow wind warning comes into effect at midday and will be in place until 6pm this evening.

Gusts in excess of 90km/h are expected in Leinster as well as for Connacht where a status yellow wind warning comes into effect at 3pm.

The warning for Connacht will also remain in place until 6pm.

Finally, there is also a status yellow wind warning for Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

That warning will be in place from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday.

Met Éireann has said that heavy showers will clear heading into the afternoon but they warned that there is a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

The showers will return in the evening with winds easing.

Tomorrow, Met Éireann is predicting that rain will continue “over the northern half of the country into Sunday afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers further south with a risk of hail also”.

For the rest of the week, Met Éireann is forecasting that it will be “wet, mild and windy out to Wednesday” before turning “colder and drier with the risk of frost returning”.