Belfast restaurant plans to send bill for shutdown to Stormont 

A Belfast restaurant manager is sending a bill of more than £6,000 to Stormont’s first and deputy first ministers for costs incurred Picture: Niall Carson/PA)

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 17:22
Michael McHugh, PA

A Belfast restaurant manager is sending a bill of more than £6,000 to Stormont’s first and deputy first ministers for costs incurred before they dashed hopes of reopening this weekend.

Peter Ringland manages the Town Square bistro in Botanic Avenue and said it was “ridiculous” to be told on Thursday evening that he had to remain shut.

His “invoice” covers the cost of staff wages for preparing food, restocking drinks and tradespeople restoring services like heating.

He said: “They do not understand that lack of decision making has a big impact on businesses financially and emotionally, with all the staff waiting to see whether they will be in work the next day.”

Peter Ringland (Peter Ringland/PA)

The total came to £6,178.46.

He told the BBC’s Evening Extra programme: “We created this invoice with the intention of trying to show politicians that lack of decision making has a big impact on businesses.

“It is not as simple as keeping the doors locked for another few weeks.

Peter Ringland sent an invoice to Stormont (Peter Ringland/PA)

“A lot of work goes on behind the scenes and that has financial repercussions.”

Covid-19: 11 deaths and 607 new cases in Northern Ireland

