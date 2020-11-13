Séamus Woulfe: TDs reach 'no consensus' after 2 hour meeting

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that the Government had been "cautious" but "recognised there is a problem".
TDs will meet again next week to discuss Séamus Woulfe, the Supreme Court judge who attended the Golfgate dinner in August and has refused to resign after being advised to do so by the Chief Justice. File Picture.

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 17:31
Paul Hosford

Opposition leaders will meet the Taoiseach again next week to continue discussions on Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe.

Today's meeting, which lasted for just under two hours, saw leaders invited to discuss the ongoing impasse on Mr Woulfe. 

Mr Woulfe refused to resign after being advised to by Chief Justice Frank Clarke over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in August.

After the meeting, the opposition leaders said that no consensus was reached. 

"There is concern that the impeachment process is drawn out."

Labour leader Alan Kelly said that "key issues" needed to be resolved.

"We have partial documentation between Justice Woulfe and Chief Justice Clarke. That is widely accepted."

