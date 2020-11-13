Campaigner: State unwilling to expand medical card access for terminally ill

John Wall, a terminally ill cancer patient campaigning for people with a terminal diagnosis to have improved access to medical cards, says the Government appears unwilling to implement immediate changes to expand medical card access.

This is despite a commitment from all parties to effect this change in the programme for government.

Mr Wall, who has prostate cancer, has been campaigning on behalf of other terminally ill patients for more than 18 months.

He says he has reached a stalemate with the Department of Health and the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, who have agreed to implement some long-term initiatives.

It was also revealed by the Irish Examiner that the Department of Health was monitoring Mr Wall's tweets.

Mr Wall has been fighting to end means testing for terminally ill patients who have a general medical card.

He is also seeking to increase the terminal prognosis threshold for terminal illness medical cards to 24 months, as opposed to the current 12.

Mr Wall told the Irish Examiner that there has been no commitment to improve medical card access for terminally ill patients in the short term. He has written to the Minister for Health, outlining his concerns that the policy change which is needed now is not happening.

In the letter, Mr Wall tells the Minister that he recently spoke to a lady who's husband was an online friend of his.

He was buried less than three three weeks ago, and the last thing he messaged Mr Wall about was how to retain his medical card, which was due to expire in October.

"I said at the meeting last Friday with the Minister that there has to be some short term gains out of this, timing is absolutely crucial.

"Time is precious to those of us who are dying.

"I have always disputed the fact that legislative change is needed. Policy change is what's needed. The Health Act does not stipulate a time in terms of the eligibility for a terminal illness medical card.

"The 12 months is a policy decision."

A HSE Clinical Advisory (CAG) Report on the issue is due to be published imminently. Mr Wall says the report doesn't explicitly recommend expanding access to medical cards for people with terminal illnesses.

However, Mr Wall says this change is not a matter for clinicians to stipulate, but is for elected public representatives to enact, and they should not "hide behind" such reports.

"I first went into this fight looking for medical cards for all terminally ill patients. I have met the Minister more than halfway on this."

Mr Wall says he welcomes the department's long-term proposals relating to the financial burden of long-term illness, the public consultation with advocates, patients and their families, and the setting up of a communications working group to improve how information is disseminated.

However, he says those who are terminally ill do not have the time to wait for change any longer.

"I know there will be repercussions to me penning this letter.

"I don't want to spend my time arguing and debating with officials, but if that's what it takes, that's what I'll die doing. I am not letting this go."

The Department of Health said: "The Programme for Government ‘Our Shared Future’ contains a commitment to extend discretionary medical cards to those with a terminal illness.

"A HSE Clinical Advisory Group (CAG) was established in December 2019 to review eligibility for medical cards in cases of terminal illness. The final Report of the CAG has been submitted to the Department.

"The Report notes that there are practical and legal challenges with extending eligibility for medical cards for terminally ill patients within the framework of the current process. It is the Minister for Health’s intention to publish the Report imminently."

The Department of Health also said under the current medical card assessment processes, where the HSE is informed that a patient is receiving end of life treatment and has a prognosis of less than 12 months, a medical card is awarded.

"They are not required to undergo a financial means assessment nor are they ever reassessed. There are currently almost 1,800 such medical cards awarded."

The department added that separately, terminally ill patients who do not meet the end of life criteria may also qualify for a medical card under the general assessment processes.

"Every effort is made by the HSE, within the framework of the Health Act 1970, to support applicants in applying for a medical card and to take full account of the difficult circumstances they face, such as extra costs arising from an illness."