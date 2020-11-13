Another 78 Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

The overall toll has reached 1,141, Nisra data covering the week from October 31 to November 6 said
A man wearing a face mask walks past an entrance to Belfast City Hospital. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 11:28
Michael McHugh, PA

Another 78 deaths involving Covid-19 were recorded in a recent week in Northern Ireland, official statistics showed.

The overall toll has reached 1,141, Nisra data covering the week from October 31 to November 6 said.

Of this total, 665 (58%) deaths took place in hospital, 394 (35%) in care homes, nine (1%) in hospices and 73 (6%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 403 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 97 separate establishments.

The week ending November 6 saw 55 Covid-19 related hospital deaths, three fewer than the previous week, which was the largest number of Covid-19 related hospital deaths (58) occurring in any week since the start of the pandemic.

Seventeen Covid-19 related deaths occurred in a care home during the week ending November 6, five more than the previous week (12) and compares with totals last seen in May.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to November 6 was 772.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medics.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

coronavirusdeathspa-sourceplace: northern ireland
