40 Covid notices given to Belfast party-goers who locked themselves in a bedroom

40 Covid notices were issued to revellers at a house party in Belfast who locked themselves in a bedroom and refused to come out, police said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued 40 Covid 1 notices and four Covid 2 notices at one address after they discovered 19 people hiding in a bedroom and two people hiding in the attic during a house party in south Belfast.

Two people also received fixed penalty notices for obstructing police.

Police attended the house in the Penrose Street area in the early hours of Wednesday morning but officers had to reattend several hours later when the party resumed.

Sergeant Stuart Jackson said police received a report about a “large, noisy house party” in the Penrose Street area just before 12.40am on Wednesday.

“Officers attended a terraced property and located a large number of people inside,” he said.

“At one point, 19 people locked themselves in a bedroom and initially refused to come out. A further two people were found hiding in the attic.”

“After issuing 32 Covid 1 notices, four Covid 2 notices and two fixed penalty tickets, police officers remained at the scene until people left the area.”

Sergeant Jackson said just after 8.15am police received a further complaint that the party had restarted at the same address.

When officers attended they issued a further eight Covid 1 notices bringing the total to 40.

“People must understand that the current health restrictions are not a game,” he said.

“Across Northern Ireland, people are making sacrifices, not visiting family members or friends, and businesses have temporarily closed.

“The young people congregating or travelling to this area really need to consider their actions for their own health and that of the community of this residential area.

“Where appropriate, we will now engage with our university and further education partners, who may consider taking action if any of their students were involved with this party.”