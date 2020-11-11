50% increase in children seriously injured while in childcare services

Tusla says the increase last year is down to increased reporting after an awareness campaign.
Tusla says serious injury could include a child tripping, spilling tea over their arm or cutting their finger on a door.

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 07:50
Michelle McGlynn

The number of children who were seriously injured in childcare services increased by over 50% last year.

According to Freedom of Information figures, 271 kids needed urgent medical treatment in 2019.

A serious injury to a child in an early years service is one that requires immediate medical treatment.

Tusla says this could include a child tripping, spilling tea over their arm or cutting their finger on a door.

Tusla says 180 children were seriously injured in pre-school services in 2018 but this rose to 271 last year.

"Young children attending early years service do a lot of motor exploration in their play so one would expect that children will have some injuries," said Kerri Smith, assistant director for children's services with Barnardos.

"You're talking about children aged between two and five years of age. They are outside exploring, climbing, using climb equipment, digging etc."

Tusla says the increase last year is down to increased reporting after an awareness campaign.

In 2019, 11 children also went missing in early years services.

Tusla says this could include a child being unaccounted for but remaining on the premises.

Ms Smith said the number of children temporarily going missing is concerning.

"When we're working with young children, there are a lot of transitions. So, children can be moving say from outdoors to indoors or moving from one group activity to another or from a bathroom area to a dining area.

"There are lots of times that staff need to be very vigilant around children and ensure that all of the children under their care are with them."

