Masks are superior to visors in stopping spread of Covid

The HSE has issued a reminder to the general public that cloth face coverings or masks are superior to visors in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

This comes after chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, said at a press briefing last night that visors don't work and they shouldn't be used.

John Cuddihy, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, urged the public to wear a mask rather than don a visor.

"Following a recent review of evidence, we know that visors are less effective than cloth face coverings, and yet we are all seeing visors being used day to day.

"So our message today is – please wear a face covering, and please don’t see a visor as ‘just as good’.

"It’s not just as good, and really only suitable for specific circumstances."

A pedestrian wears a face mask as he crosses St Patrick's Bridge, Cork City. Picture: Larry Cummins

He added that face coverings are one part of stopping the spread of Covid, and people should continue to limit their contacts, keep a physical distance, clean their hands and cover coughs and sneezes.

"All the measures work together to protect people," he said.

The HSE also said that cloth face coverings should be made of multiple layers of suitable fabric and be worn correctly by covering the mouth and nose, and should be washed frequently.

However, the HSE did say there is evidence that visors reduced exposure to droplets to a certain extent, when compared to wearing no face covering at all.

The HSE said visors may be an alternative in certain limited circumstances including:

People with breathing difficulties

People who are unable to remove masks/face coverings without help

Anyone with particular needs who may feel upset or very uncomfortable wearing the mask/face covering

In settings where people who have learning difficulties or where people who are hard of hearing or deaf are present.

"In the limited scenarios above where visors may be used, they should cover the entire face, above the eyes to below the chin, and wrap around from ear to ear," the HSE said.