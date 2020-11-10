Golfgate: Former Cork judge says Seamus Woulfe should 'let it play out'

Michael Pattwell says Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe has no need to resign 
Golfgate: Former Cork judge says Seamus Woulfe should 'let it play out'

Former district court judge Michael Pattwell says he would not resign if he was in Seamus Woulfe's position. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 11:06
Vivienne Clarke

Former district court judge Michael Pattwell has said that Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe “should get a good PR person to help him” and that if he was in that situation he would “let it play out” and not resign.

The Chief Justice and the Supreme Court have “backed themselves into a corner” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

There was no law to back the stance taken by the other members of the Supreme Court, he said. 

Mr Pattwell said he could not see any efforts at impeachment succeeding, “political or otherwise.” 

Read More

Finance Minister confirms Government seeking legal advice on 'very serious' Seamus Woulfe controversy

What had happened following the Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden was “not serious enough” to warrant the resignation of the judge, he added. Both Seamus Woulfe and Phil Hogan had been “quite arrogant in how they handled it”.

The Chief Justice should not have “invented a sanction” that did not exist in law and he would have been better “keeping it to himself", Mr Pattwell added. 

"There was nothing to back up what he said, it’s just an opinion.

If I was Seamus Woulfe I would stay and let it play out.

All of what had transpired had come about because “Dara Calleary jumped too soon,” he said. “He set the tone then.” 

While he had “never been a fan” of Phil Hogan, Mr Pattwell said that he had seemed to be doing a good job in Europe.

On the same programme, former Minister Shane Ross also said that the Supreme Court had backed itself into a corner on the issue. 

Retired chief justice Susan Denham had been asked to conduct an investigation, but her recommendation had been ignored by Justice Clarke.

Politicians don’t want to touch the issue, he said.

Read More

Revealed: The war of words between Chief Justice and Séamus Woulfe

More in this section

Abs 2019-nCoV virus hologram Irish GPs warned of mutated Covid strain arriving from Denmark
Drivers fined over €1m for use of 'green diesel' since 2018 Drivers fined over €1m for use of 'green diesel' since 2018
Naas General Hospital7 Woman, 40s, killed in suspected hit-and-run in Co Kildare
golfgatesupreme courtjudgeperson: seamus woulfeperson: michael pattwell
Paschal Donohoe: Leo Varadkar's 'high standards' will ensure no-confidence motion is rejected

Paschal Donohoe: Leo Varadkar's 'high standards' will ensure no-confidence motion is rejected

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices