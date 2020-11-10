Paschal Donohoe: Leo Varadkar's 'high standards' will ensure no-confidence motion is rejected

Sinn Féin is tabling a motion of no-confidence after it emerged Tánaiste leaked documents to NAGP
The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, believes Leo Varadkar will 

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 10:05
Elaine Loughlin

The Finance Minister believes a motion of no-confidence in Leo Varadkar will be defeated tonight.

Paschal Donohoe has also moved to strongly deny he met Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail on two occasions.

Sinn Féin is tabling a motion of no-confidence after it emerged that Mr Varadkar leaked documents relating to an Irish Medical Organisation pay deal to a rival union the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

Mr Donohoe said TDs would view the issue "in the round" and accept that it was a single error made by the Tánaiste.

Mr Donohoe said Government TDs and those who work with the Tánaiste accept two things.

"The first thing they accept is that the way in which this particular matter was handled fell short of the standards that Leo Varadkar has for himself. 

"But the second thing I think they accept is that Leo has demonstrated the highest standards in his time in public office on the management and leadership of a whole array of masters for our country.

I think this particular issue has to be seen in the round of his normal exceptionally high standards.

Mr Donohoe denied claims made in Village magazine that he had met with former NAGP president Dr Ó Tuathail twice last year.

"They've made two allegations in relation to meetings. Neither of those meetings happened," said Mr Donohoe.

He told Newstalk Breakfast: "The Tánaiste has himself acknowledged that he didn't handle this and the way he should have and would again in the future. This is why he went into the Dáil last Tuesday, answered questions on the matter, and apologised.

There is a common view in relation to the issue and I believe that also exists amongst the three different parties, but all TDs do have the right to express their view on this matter. 

"But I would hope when we get to the motion tonight, this issue will be considered in the round of the way that Leo Varadkar has conducted himself now in high office for nearly a decade."

