Finance Minister confirms Government seeking legal advice on 'very serious' Seamus Woulfe controversy

The Government is under mounting pressure after Seamus Woulfe rejected a suggestion that he should step down from the Supreme Court over the 'Golfgate' scandal.

The Finance Minister has described the controversy as a "very very serious matter" and said the Government has now sought legal advice on it.

Judge Woulfe has been told by the Chief Justice Frank Clarke that he should resign but is refusing to do so.

Judge Clarke said he had come to the conclusion that on foot of Judge Woulfe's attendance at the ‘Golfgate’ event and later commentary around it, his departure from this office is now required.

The controversy was initially sparked when it emerged that more than 80 people, including Seamus Woulfe, had attended an Oireachtas golf society event in Clifden, just after the government tightened restrictions on gatherings.

Paschal Donohoe said the Government has asked the Attorney General to look at the matter before they make any comment.

Meanwhile, former Minister Shane Ross has said Seamus Woulfe should resign from the supreme court.

"It's utterly unprecedented that judges should be at war with each other in this very very public way and that's what's happening. So I think the Cabinet will be asked to do something about this," he said.

The former Minister for Transport said the judge should be held to the same standards as politicians and should resign.

"He shouldn't resign because Frank Clarke tells him to, because Frank Clarke basically wants to get rid of this problem.

"He should resign because he should be held to the same standard as politicians were.

"It's quite obvious that Supreme Court, which is under enormous amount of pressure and focus, and unwelcome focus at the moment, has handed this over to the Attorney General to brief the government.

"My guess is that the Cabinet will probably discuss it in some way, maybe not in a very broad way today," he told Newstalk Breakfast.