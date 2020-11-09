World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea seeking stolen training bikes

Two training bikes have been stolen from the World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea.

His son Jake’s bike was also stolen along with gardening equipment.

The bikes were taken from a garden shed at his home in Templepatrick, Co Antrim, on Sunday night.

He tweeted: “Last night thieves broke into my garden shed and stole my training bikes and kids bike along with garden equipment!

“Please help me to get these bikes back!”

Rea has won six straight World Superbike Championships.

Police said they were appealing for information following a report of a burglary which occurred in the Dunadry area of Antrim.

A sergeant said: “Sometime between 6pm on Sunday November 8 and 11am on Monday November 9, it was reported that two Kawasaki motocross bikes, one Yamaha motocross bike, a generator, a chainsaw and a set of hedgeclippers were taken from a shed in the area.

“Inquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police.”