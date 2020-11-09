Motorists advised to get vehicles 'winter ready' 

As we head into the cold, dark winter months, Gardaí are asking motorists to make sure they are 'winter ready'.

Motorists are advised to take the necessary steps to ensure their vehicle is ready ahead of any unexpected bouts of bad weather.

Gardaí advise that vehicles should be serviced ahead of the winter to make sure it is ready for any hazardous conditions that should arise.

"All motorists must all follow a few simple tips to make sure they are winter ready," said Inspector James Hallahan of the Roads Policing Unit in Cork.

"Check your tyres, lights and indicators all year round. Check your tyre pressure, tread depth and their condition. It is extremely dangerous to drive on defective tyres."

While the minimum legal limit is 1.6mm, a minimum tread of 3mm is advised for winter driving.

Motorists should keep emergency equipment in their vehicles including: a high-vis vest, a hazard warning triangle, a torch with batteries, spare fuses and bulbs, de-icing equipment, a first aid kit, a map or GPS, appropriate clothing and footwear, a charged mobile phone, food and drink.

"Ensure all of your windows are clean and free from snow and ice; bring a scraper and de-icer with you. Also remove any snow left on the roof of your vehicle.

"When braking the snow may become loose and can drop onto the windscreen. I would also highly recommend that all motorist put a hi-vis jacket, shovel, boots or wellingtons, extra clothing or a blanket and a flask in the boot of the car, in case you do get stuck or have to abandon the car."

Before heading out on a journey, check Met Éireann for the latest forecast in your area and check AA Roadwatch or Transport Infrastructure Ireland to see if there are any problems on your intended route before you leave.

Allow additional time for your journey and let someone know your route and when you expect to arrive at your destination.

If weather condition are severe, ask yourself whether the journey is necessary or if it can wait until conditions improve. People should also consider using public transport.

Hail is possibly the greatest winter hazard facing motorists as even if the road has been salted, hail will stay on the road.

If motorists encounter hail they should reduce their speed but try not to brake.

#BeWinterReady



🛢 Check your dipstick and top up the oil if necessary. Look for signs of leakages on the ground under the car



⚡ Check your dashboard before and after starting the engine. Listen for a weak battery and replace if necessary



More #BeWinterReady tips ⬇ — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) November 8, 2020

"Motorcyclists and cyclists should consider their safety before heading out in icy or snow conditions," said Inspector Hallahan.

"Controlling two-wheeled vehicles in snow or icy conditions is extremely difficult and there is an increased danger of a collision with a vehicle that is out of control. Consider taking alternative transport or walking.

"Remember, avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering as these can induce a skid.

"It takes longer to stop a vehicle in snow or on icy roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front."

Mountainous areas and higher ground should be avoided where possible as snow and ice will always be worse in these areas.

In windy conditions, motorists should beware of fallen trees or any other debris which may be on the roads.

"Most of all, be safe. If you need help, An Garda Síochána are here. If you know of an elderly or vulnerable friend or neighbour that needs assistance, pick up the phone and we will be there,” said Inspector Hallahan.