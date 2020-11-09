Simon Coveney: Biden victory could make Boris Johnson 'pause for thought' on Brexit strategy

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney says this week is the "endgame" of Brexit talks, describing it as the "most important" period in the process.

Talks resume in London on Monday on a post-Brexit trade deal, with 10 Downing Street saying that "significant differences remain between the two sides".

A statement at the weekend said: "Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a stock-take on the progress in the negotiations between the UK and the EU.

"The prime minister set out that, while some progress had been made in recent discussions, significant differences remain in a number of areas, including the so-called level playing field and fish."

Realism needed

Mr Coveney told RTÉ Radio today that this week would be crucial.

"Concluding a negotiation as complex as Brexit was never going to be easy, but we really are in the endgame now. I think you'll see a big effort in closing this out over the next week to ten days.

"Obviously Ireland will be involved in that, but the big issues are around what the EU calls a level playing field - fair competition, governance arrangements that mean what is agreed can be enforced and, parallel to that, fishing, which has become a very, very difficult issue to resolve.

"Both sides need realism there if there is going to be an agreement."

Mr Coveney said the expected election of Joe Biden as US President adds an additional element to the talks.

Mr Coveney said Mr Biden has been "very clear that Ireland and peace on this island means a lot to him.

"The US is a close ally of the UK and the relationship between Donald Trump and Boris Johnson was a close one and there was talk to a trade deal being done quickly.

"The statements that have come from not just Joe Biden, but many on Capitol Hill that if the Good Friday Agreement and peace on the island of Ireland isn't protected, then securing a trade deal would be problematic.

"That may be a pause for thought in Number 10. I don't say that to be provocative, I think it's just reality."

Mr Coveney told the programme that he had never threatened any curtailment of British civil aviation use of Irish airspace in response to the UK's Internal Markets Bill.