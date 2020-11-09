HSA investigating deaths of healthcare workers who contracted Covid-19 at work

The head of the HSE says they are working very closely with unions to ensure healthcare workers are protected from Covid-19.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating the deaths of healthcare workers who are believed to have contracted the virus while at work.

Eight healthcare workers have died after getting the disease since March – the first in April and the most recent in July.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, says they are working with unions to ensure staff are protected.

"One of the hardest things I've done in my professional career is talking to some families who have lost loved ones in the health service through Covid.

"It is a very tough period for people when that happens for families.

"We have been working very closely with the trade unions and trade union leaders in terms of how we put in further protection."