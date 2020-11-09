HSA investigating deaths of healthcare workers who contracted Covid-19 at work

Eight healthcare workers have died after getting the disease since March
HSA investigating deaths of healthcare workers who contracted Covid-19 at work

Eight healthcare workers have died after getting the disease since March – the first in April and the most recent in July. Picture: File photo

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 09:45
Michelle McGlynn

The head of the HSE says they are working very closely with unions to ensure healthcare workers are protected from Covid-19.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating the deaths of healthcare workers who are believed to have contracted the virus while at work.

Eight healthcare workers have died after getting the disease since March – the first in April and the most recent in July.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, says they are working with unions to ensure staff are protected.

"One of the hardest things I've done in my professional career is talking to some families who have lost loved ones in the health service through Covid.

"It is a very tough period for people when that happens for families.

"We have been working very closely with the trade unions and trade union leaders in terms of how we put in further protection."

Read More

UCC study: Four gaps found as Ireland struggles in fight against obesity

More in this section

CC COVID-19 UPDATE No-confidence motion in Leo Varadkar dismissed as 'naked political opportunism' 
Simon Coveney: Biden victory could make Boris Johnson 'pause for thought' on Brexit strategy Simon Coveney: Biden victory could make Boris Johnson 'pause for thought' on Brexit strategy
Coronavirus - Thu May 28, 2020 Parts of Ireland could move to orange under EU traffic light system, says expert
#covid-19healthhsahse
Abstract Winter Driving Background with Warning Sign

Motorists advised to get vehicles 'winter ready' 

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices