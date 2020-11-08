'Kids ones are normally the first to go': Donated coats helping the needy battle the cold this winter

Donations of thousands of coats are helping Dublin’s most needy make it through this winter.

Paddy Fryers, 28, places them on hangers beneath Connolly Bridge.

The student at Maynooth runs an organisation called Warm for Winter.

He said: “Half of them are gone within the blink of an eye.

“Kids ones are normally the first to go, which is really sad to see.”

He said the giving vindicated the national reputation for kindness.

“It is such a visual piece when you see the jackets there.

“It touches your heart, that is what it has done for many people here in Ireland and across the globe.”

Recipients are not confined to the homeless on the street.

He said: “People are going to houses that they cannot afford to heat or the heating does not work.

“They are living in rooms where they would be safer outside than inside.”

Last year they collected about 1,000kg worth of coats.

Mr Fryers has been storing them in a hall in his home town of Clones in Co Monaghan and local supermarkets have helped gather the clothing.

He said the response to his appeal showed the best side of Irishness.

“We are quite caring and we do not want to see anyone stuck on the street.”

He warned people were dying on the street.

“It makes you want to do something and this is simple and not a solution but it makes you feel that you are doing something. We just want to help our fellow men, women and children.”

He added the festive season was approaching. “This is meant to be what Christmas is all about, giving and the spirit of giving.

“Maybe that continues into another stirring of the heart for Irish people, they see it as something we can all do.”