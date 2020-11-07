Covid-19 crisis led to quicker access to homeless services, new study finds

The Covid-19 crisis led to improved services and access to treatment for people who are homeless, with a new study asking why it took a global pandemic to remove barriers to harm reduction measures which had been required for years.

The research paper, called Harm reduction in the time of Covid-19: Case study of homelessness and drug use in Dublin, Ireland was just published in the International Journal of Drug Policy. It outlines the dramatic moves taken at the outbreak of the pandemic to protect those who were sleeping rough and in emergency accommodation.

According to the authors: "It is noteworthy that in the field of Irish medicine, the Covid-19 crisis facilitated a number of practice changes that had persuasive arguments in their favour prior to Covid-19, e.g. emailed prescriptions, electronic social welfare certificates, tele-consultations, etc. Why it took a pandemic to overcome barriers to seemingly obvious practice reforms is difficult to discern."

It added that longer-term, the Covid-19 experience is "a potentially important milestone in the development of national drug policies".

Vulnerable homeless clients were moved to single occupancy accommodation at the outset of the pandemic and, by early June, more than 750 symptomatic clients had been tested and screening was conducted on 450 asymptomatic residents and 165 asymptomatic staff in hostels where there had been positive cases.

More than 330 clients had been placed in isolation, rotating through a 50-bed isolation unit, and more than 500 people had been placed in shielding, of whom 340 were in newly obtained units.

Thus, the crisis appeared to demonstrate that whatever systemic factors had heretofore maintained long waiting times for OST, the Covid-19 impetus saw them removed overnight

There was just one Covid-related homeless death and the study highlighted how Dublin's infection rate of 2% compared favourably to Boston, where 10% of the homeless population got the virus and shielding units were not developed.

However, the paper points out big changes elsewhere.

Regarding opiate substitution therapy, or methadone, pre-Covid there was a 12-to-14 week wait for treatment for GMQ Medical, a primary care service for homeless people. With the virus outbreak, the HSE issued national contingency guidelines allowing for reduced waiting times and removal of caps on recruitment to treatment.

This, along with other drug treatment clinics agreeing to take on homeless patients resident in hostels in their catchment areas, meant waiting times dropped "overnight" to 2–3 days. There was more flexibility in obtaining take-away dosages, with the amount of methadone patients were allowed to take away decided on a case-by-case basis.

"Thus, the crisis appeared to demonstrate that whatever systemic factors had heretofore maintained long waiting times for OST, the Covid-19 impetus saw them removed overnight," it said.

Also prior to Covid, GMQ Medical offered BZD (Benzodiazepines) detoxes based on the national protocol, but only offered BZD maintenance in occasional cases. However, as the Covid outbreak unfolded, those with high dose BZD dependence were unlikely to remain in their accommodation, increasing the risk of infection.

"National contingency guidelines emerged recommending that patients in isolation could be offered up to 30mg daily to prevent withdrawals for the period of isolation only. In the homeless sector, over 70 people were commenced on BZD maintenance treatment."

Finally, Naloxone — used for the complete or partial reversal of opioid overdose — was made more widely available, with more flexibility as to who could administer it.

The paper was written by Austin O'Carroll, the Covid-19 Clinical Lead for Homelessness in Dublin, Tony Duffin, the CEO of the Ana Liffey Drug Project, and John Collins, Director of Academic Engagement of the Austria-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.