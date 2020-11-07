Gardaí record 11 incidences of retailers selling 'non-essential' items, despite Covid-19 restrictions

Gardaí have recorded 11 incidences of retailers continuing to sell ‘non-essential’ items despite the current level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

The breaches are among a number of statistics included in an update on support for public health guidelines released by the force this morning.

Gardaí say that the majority of retail premises in the county are compliant with the regulations.

However, files on the 11 breaching retailers, all of which were reported before October 31, are now being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In terms of compliance with the wearing of facemasks, gardaí say that there has been only one incident where an individual not wearing a face-covering resulted in a file being sent to the DPP, according to the report.

Eight people have now been reported for this infringement since the mandatory facemask measures came into effect on August 10.

Travel restrictions

Also included in the report are figures on the numbers of road-users found to have breached travel restrictions.

Gardaí say they have operated 132 high-visibility checkpoints on major roads, and 1,000 checkpoints on minor roads each day since October 22.

Since then, 13 incidents where individuals were suspected of breaching travel restrictions were recorded. Files on each have also been sent to the DPP, gardaí say.

Overall, traffic volume on Irish roads is reported as being down 50% when compared to the volume before restrictions came into effect.

As for international travel, gardaí say they recorded five incidents of people failing to provide contact-tracing details on landing forms upon arrival in Ireland. All incidents were recorded before October 31.

Gardaí say that overall, incidences of crime remain the same now as before the pandemic.

However, the rates of some crimes, like burglary, have fallen, gardaí say.

Speaking on the publication of the new statistics, Deputy Commissioner, Policing, and Security, John Twomey thanked retailers and the public for maintaining a high-level of compliance with guidelines.

He said: “We know it is not easy, but it is vital that we all work together to maintain this in the weeks ahead to further reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"Compliance among retail premises also remains very high. This is appreciated.

Mr Twomey also urged the public to contact gardaí if they know anyone who requires assistance.

"I would like to remind the public that Gardaí around the country are here to help at this difficult time, particularly those who are vulnerable or feel isolated.

"If you know of someone who, for instance, needs their shopping done, their pension collected or checked on please contact your local Garda station," he added.

