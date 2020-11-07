Irish firm develops spray that provides 99.99% protection from Covid-19

An Irish medical firm has developed a spray for reusable facemasks that provides nearly complete protection against Covid-19.

The technology, created by Aquila Bioscience and the Defence Forces, removes 99.99% of the virus, and is safe to use on sensitive eyes, nose and mouths.

Researchers now hope it will become a game-changer in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19.

Aquila Bioscience, a spinout medical technology company based out of NUI Galway says it's the first time a natural, non-toxic solution has been proven to work so well.

Lokesh Joshi, Aquila Bioscence founder says he hopes the spray “pave the way for safer methods of decontamination that do not cause harm to humans or the natural world.”

Development of the technology was funded by the European Defence Agency and was conducted in collaboration with the Irish Defence Forces.

The technology was originally developed to protect first responder s and defence forces personnel from potential biological attack from agents such as anthrax and ricin, Aquila Bioscience has redirected it to make it available to government and corporate organisations seeking further weapons in the fight against Covid-19.

Studies on its effectiveness were carried out by an independent laboratory in France which used donor human skin from cosmetic surgeries, where it found to successfully remove pathogens skin by binding them with microscopic ‘molecular hooks’.

The company already has a protective wipe on the market, and now Professor Joshi says his company are now focused on supplying the spray to markets here and abroad.