Seamus Woulfe meets Chief Justice over attendance at Golfgate event

A review by Chief Justice Susan Denham recently found it would be inappropriate for Mr Woulfe to resign. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 18:09
Greg Murphy

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe has met Chief Justice Frank Clarke about his controversial attendance at the Oireachtas golf society dinner in Clifden last August.

The meeting took place this afternoon, after it was previously postponed on four occasions.

The outcome won't be revealed for a few days.

A review by Chief Justice Susan Denham recently found it would be inappropriate for Mr Woulfe to resign.

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary were among those to lose their jobs for attending the event, which broke Covid-19 guidelines.

Retailers demand early reopening if coronavirus case numbers fall

