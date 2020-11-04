Covid-19: 10 deaths and 679 new cases in Northern Ireland

There have been 10 further Covid-19 linked deaths in Northern Ireland and 679 new cases of the virus, the Department of Health has announced.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 740.

There have been 40,858 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland, including 4,498 in the last seven days.

There are currently 418 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 50 in intensive care.

The occupancy rate at hospitals has been reported at 101%.

There are also 120 active outbreaks at care homes in the region.

Last night, more frequent Covid-19 testing was announced for staff working in care homes in the North.

Testing is set to increase from once every two weeks to once a week, and Health Minister Robin Swann indicated this should be rolled out from next week.

It comes as the number of active outbreaks of the virus in care homes has increased rapidly in recent months.

There were 117 active outbreaks in care homes according to Department of Health data on Tuesday.