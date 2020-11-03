Student body appoints new executive director

The Irish Council for International Students (Icos) has announced the appointment of Laura Harmon as executive director.

As a former president of the Union of Students Ireland, as well as a former board member of ICOS and the Higher Education Authority, Icos said Ms Harmon "has a wealth of experience promoting the rights of students in Ireland".

She said: "I will look to advocate on behalf of all international students, both English language and third level students, and will seek to have a meeting with Minister Simon Harris, in the coming weeks to discuss the key challenges facing international students."