Student body appoints new executive director

Laura Harmon appointed executive director of the Irish Council for International Students
Laura Harmon "has a wealth of experience promoting the rights of students in Ireland". File picture.  

Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 21:04

The Irish Council for International Students (Icos) has announced the appointment of Laura Harmon as executive director. 

As a former president of the Union of Students Ireland, as well as a former board member of ICOS and the Higher Education Authority, Icos said Ms Harmon "has a wealth of experience promoting the rights of students in Ireland".

She said: "I will look to advocate on behalf of all international students, both English language and third level students, and will seek to have a meeting with Minister Simon Harris, in the coming weeks to discuss the key challenges facing international students."

student welfareicosperson: laura harmon
