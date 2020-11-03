Leo Varadkar refutes allegations he profited from leaking GP contract

The Tánaiste has said that allegations he had anything to gain from leaking a GP contract document "is false and without foundation".

He said he "refuted" the allegations and offered his apologies for what happened.

Leo Varadkar was addressing the Dáil this afternoon after admitting he sent the documents to the former President of a rival group to the IMO, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, between 11-16 April 2019. The broad outline of an agreement was reached on April 5, with the IMO announcing a €210m deal.

Mr Ó Tuathail is a friend of Mr Varadkar, and campaigned for him when he ran for leader of Fine Gael.

"Rivalry between the IMO and NAGP was often bitter and held back process," said Mr Varadkar of the negotiations at the time.

"The government decided to go with IMO alone and opposition was critical of this at the time.

"We agreed to keep the NAGP involved, there was a role for the NAGP to be consulted and involved.

"I took an active and personal interest in the talks and kept in personal contact with a number of GPs who I felt were opinion leaders in this.

"This was my sole motivation all along, and the suggestion I had anything to gain personally is false and without foundation."

Already public knowledge

Mr Varadkar reiterated his stance that most of the contract was already public and had been published in press releases.

"The fact is an agreement had been reached and was not highly confidential or commercially sensitive," he added.

"For my part as Taoiseach I was keen the agreement should be well received by the GP community as a whole.

"At this time, I posted a document to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail on a confidential basis believing publication was imminent anyway.

"I wanted him to see there was nothing in the agreement worth opposing or agitating against.

"Providing them with information did not incur any gain for them over anyone else.

"In providing the copy of the agreement I was honoring a political commitment that the government had made.

"It has been alleged that something improper or criminal has happened, this is not the case.

There are many examples of Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail's support of me, but many where he spoke out against the government. Not exactly a cheerleader.

"This is someone who I wanted to be supportive of the agreement.

"Ministers have a lot of numbers in their phones, the same goes for informal contacts in business leaders, there is nothing inappropriate of contact of this nature.

"Some people like to exaggerate their relationships of influence, claims of greater access than they have.

"Supporters claim to be closer to you than you are, most of us in this house are familiar with that.

"I accept posting the agreement was not best practice, it was an error, one I accept sole responsibility for.

"I do regret it, and sorry for the annoyance my actions have caused.

"I know I have made mistakes as Taoiseach, things I wanted to do and failed.

"Over my career, I've been guilty of errors of judgment or motives corrupt - not for a minute.

"My motivations are to serve my country."

There is an argument over how much of the document was in the public domain at that point and about whether or not the NAGP should have had access to the deal.

Mr Varadkar said that while he regretted the method in which the document was sent but he did not do anything illegal.

Rise TD Paul Murphy has asked the Standards In Public Office Commission to investigate the matter.