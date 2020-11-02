'Questions to be answered' - TDs call for Leo Varadkar scrutiny over leaked contract

The Standards in Public Office has been called upon to probe Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s leak of a confidential GP contract to the National Association of General Practitioners last year.

The Irish Examiner has obtained a copy of a comprehensive complaint sent to the standards' office by Irish Solidarity–People Before Profit Paul Murphy TD, requesting it examines the Tánaiste’s decision to pass an unpublished agreement with the Irish Medical Organisation to a rival association.

Mr Murphy, in his letter of complaint, sets out what he describes as a number of code of conduct breaches arising out of the then-Taoiseach’s decision to share the letter with his friend, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the National Association of General Practitioners.

He asked the standards' office to investigate if Mr Varadkar breached the ‘Code of Conduct for Office Holders’ and the ‘Code of Conduct for Members of Dáil Éireann and Seanad Éireann’.

“There is clear evidence that Leo Varadkar breached these provisions of the relevant Codes of Conduct when as Taoiseach in April 2019, he gave a confidential document concerning the contract negotiations between the Government and the Irish Medical Organisation to his friend and political supporter, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail,” Mr Murphy said.

Mr Murphy in his letter referred to the standards' office Code of Conduct which makes clear that “officeholders, in particular, should respect confidences entrusted to them in the course of their official duties”.

Referring to the Code for Oireachtas members, Mr Murphy’s letter states: “Members must not use official information which is not in the public domain, or information obtained in confidence in the course of their official duties, for personal gain or the personal gain of others”.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has written to Mr Varadkar asking for all documents relevant to this incident.

Sinn Féin’s Enterprise spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly said this is a very serious situation for Fine Gael.

"This is a story about insiders and how they get looked after. This is what Fine Gael does, to protect those in the golden circle.

“What we have seen today is an attempt to circle the wagons, this is not going to work. This was not done in the public interest but in the interest of the National Association of General Practitioners," she said.

“It was extremely beneficial for the National Association of General Practitioners to have this document. This document was not in the public domain,” she said.

Fine Gael ministers should stop attempting to belittle a scandalous and serious breach by the former Taoiseach.



Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen said it may have been inappropriate for Mr Varadkar to send a document to the National Association of General Practitioners and it was not best practice, but he believed Mr Vardakar acted with the best of intentions.

It was an issue that everyone was anxious to see resolved at the time. Mr Varadkar had to “cop on and move on” and learn from the mistake.

There were “bigger and broader” issues to be dealt with such as Covid-19 and Brexit. A mistake was made, but it was not a fatal one, “so we can move on”.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello said there were questions that needed to be answered and Mr Varadkar would do so on Tuesday in the Dáil.

“There are questions to be answered and it is important to get the further scrutiny that is needed. We need to let this play out and get full disclosure.”

Mr Varadkar will face a grilling from Opposition TDs in the Dáil tomorrow as well as making a statement on the matter.