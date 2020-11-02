Majority of young people have not attended house parties during Covid - survey

A survey from a youth marketing agency has found that the majority of students have not gone to house parties during the pandemic.

The survey, titled Students and Covid-19, looked at college experiences during the pandemic and the impact it has had on young people’s mental health and social life.

1,000 student were surveyed last week by the Generation Y agency.

The survey also found that young people feel that have been unfairly blamed while the majority found the Government was unprepared for the return of third-level students.

The report found that 67% of students said that they are receiving unfair treatment by the Government and over 80% believe the public has unfairly blamed young people for the rise in Covid-19 cases.

House parties

The survey found that 85% of young people have not attended house parties during the crisis.

Commenting on the figure, spokesperson for Generation Y Colman Byrne, said: “Out of the 15% who did go to house parties, 7% said they attended no more than three house parties during the summer months when Government restrictions allowed 5-6 people in our back gardens”.

79% of young people said that despite complying with restrictions, they feel undervalued as young people living in Ireland during this crisis.

69% of students declared that they have not ignored any Government guidelines, with 70% stating that the Government was right to move to Level 5.

College life

The vast majority of students (93%) said in the survey that they feel they are missing out on the college life experience.

88% of students miss the social aspect of college and as a result, it has affected 77% of students' mental health.

94% of students stated that college fees should be reduced as the majority of students are only receiving a small portion of what their college has to offer.

65% said that the educational quality of lectures has decreased, with students saying that the online college experience is not the same as in person lectures or tutorials.

Other stats from the survey include:

86% believe that the Government were unprepared for the return of third-level students.

70% of students do not think that the allocated €250 for technical equipment in Budget 2021 is enough.

Covid-19

Due to the coronavirus pandemic 71% of students are living at home with 70% unable to avail of their on-campus college facilities, according to the survey.

69% of students have reported that their alcohol intake has not increased since the Covid-19 pandemic, while 64% of students said that young people need to be directly targeted in public health messaging.

Meanwhile, almost two thirds (61%) said they would consider emigrating as a result of the negative impact that Covid-19 has had on Ireland’s economy.