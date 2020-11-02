Post office network needs support in post-Covid recovery, says union 

Post offices are critical for the local and national economy during and after the Covid-19 pandemic and need government support, the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) has heard.

General Secretary Ned O’Hara said post offices provide core assets of national infrastructure through which to support local businesses and economies during and after the pandemic and the government must take action to secure this.

Speaking at the AGM, Mr O’Hara said the pandemic shows the importance of local services and the value a Post Office provides to people.

“Now more than ever we see the value of local. With banks restructuring and branches closing and Credit Unions amalgamating, what would our communities look like if they also lost their Post Office.

“During Covid-19 our 899 remaining local Post Offices have played a vital part in ensuring all citizens – and particularly the most vulnerable, financially excluded and elderly – have continued to receive payments and services.

“This activity contributes to local business, as money handed out locally is spent locally.

“Much of the money transferred directly to recipients' bank accounts is spent in out of town international retail multiples and up to 20% is spent outside the State,” said Mr O’Hara.

Research commissioned by the IPU from business advisors Grant Thornton warned of the need for action to be taken within months to secure the post office network or else it faces “unrestrained closures” in 2021.

The analysis recommended that an annual Public Service Obligation (PSO) of €17m be introduced for the post office network.

The IPU said this represents a good investment as Post Offices provide significant economic return for this investment.

A copy of this research has been provided to the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications and the IPU said they are awaiting a response from Minister Eamon Ryan.

Mr O’Hara said it is critical that the analysis is followed through on in order to support local economies in their recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The IPU is calling on the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and Ministers Eamon Ryan and Hildegarde Naughton, who are the key decision makers, to implement Grant Thornton report recommendations.

“The post office network wants to be, and can be, part of national measures to reinvigorate local economies as we emerge from this terrible pandemic,” said Mr O’Hara.

Post Offices are run by Postmasters who are independent providers of the network under contract to An Post. There are currently 899 Postmasters and 45 An Post operated post offices in Ireland.