Return of schools to increase pressure on public transport, NTA warns

The return of schools next week after mid-term will place additional pressure on a restricted public transport system, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has warned.

Capacity on public transport has been reduced to 25% as part of the government's move to a Level 5 lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Long delays have been reported since with some passengers being left behind in certain incidents. Severe pressure has been placed on services in the Dublin region as well as Cork.

Speaking about the public capacity issues, NTA Chief Executive Anne Graham has asked for the public to be aware of the challenges and that journeys should be made for essential reasons.

“The return of schools on Monday is likely to give rise to additional pressure. We are anxious to make sure that customers are aware of the situation. NTA is asking people to avoid travelling at peak times and only to use public transport for essential purposes," said Ms Graham.

"Nobody wants to see a situation where essential workers, such as those on the healthcare frontline, cannot get on a bus. People who can work from home should work from home. We continue to encourage people to walk or cycle where possible.

"Customers who have no alternative to public transport should expect their journey to take longer and plan ahead accordingly," she said.

The Chief Executive also asked for the public to remain respectful of drivers and observe public health guidelines.

"Drivers and other public transport staff are working in a very challenging environment, and customers should remain respectful of them at all times. And of course, wear a face covering while using public transport," said Ms Graham.

Traffic delays have also been reported as a result of Garda checkpoints in place as part of Operation Fanacht in order to reduce travel.

Traffic volumes on public roads have reduced as much as 15% Gardaí claim, in response to the checkpoints.