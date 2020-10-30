Kanturk funerals: 'United in grief, pain, anger, and confusion'

"The shock, the numbness, the devastation was impossible to imagine and the unfolding news of the loss of three lives was incomprehensible."

Those were the words of Fr Tony Bluitt at the funerals of Diarmuid and Tadg O’Sullivan, as two of the three family members killed in a murder-suicide shooting in north Cork were laid to rest today.

The third member of the family to die, Mark O'Sullivan, will be laid to rest following a separate funeral Mass tomorrow.

Fr Bluitt said those gathered for the joint funeral of Diarmuid and his dad Tadg at St Mary’s Church, in Castlemagner, near Kanturk, were united in "our grief, our pain, our anger, and our confusion."

“Just like all of you, I too am struggling to make sense of this life-changing tragedy," he told mourners.

He spoke briefly of Tadg's work in the motor trade for over 40 years.

He told mourners from his own encounters with him, he always found him to be “very accommodating, friendly and happy in his chosen field”.

He mentioned Diarmuid had attended school in Ballyhass and Kanturk like his older brother Mark and also socialised in Castlemagner.

He went on to study accountancy at Cork Institute of Technology and had finished his studies last June and was due to have his conferring online next week.

“One would imagine that life was full of possibilities for him,” he said.

One could also say that both Tadhg and Diarmuid touched many people’s lives along the way as they journeyed through life.

People should realise that there is a way through all their difficulties in life, said Fr Bluitt.

“There are no situations that we cannot get out of. We are not condemned to sink into quicksand.”

The murder-suicide in north Cork on Monday caused widespread shock and disbelief across the country.

Dublin tragedy

It was followed two days later by another devastating incident when a mother and her two children were found dead in their Dublin home.

The bodies of Seema Banu, 37, her daughter Asfira Syed, 11, and son Faizan Syed, 6, were found in south Dublin on Wednesday.

Yesterday, gardaí said following the completion of postmortem examinations, officers had now launched a murder investigation.

Details of the post mortem results are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí are continuing to interview witnesses, conduct extensive door to door enquiries and gather and examine CCTV.

They have also urged the public not spread uninformed information.

No arrests have been made.