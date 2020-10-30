Compliance with Level 5 Covid restrictions 'very high' says Gardaí

Gardaí say compliance with Level 5 Covid-19 travel restrictions is "very high".

Under Operation Fanacht, officers are operating 132 checkpoints on major roads and around 1,000 checkpoints on secondary and minor roads every day.

They say two incidents occurred on October 22 where individuals were suspected of breaching travel restrictions - files have been sent to the DPP.

Data from Transport Infrastructure of Ireland shows that the number of private cars on the roads has fallen almost 50% when compared to pre-Covid-19 levels in February 2020.

There were 71 crimes relating to road traffic and drug offences were recorded during coronavirus operations.

Gardaí say they are increasing the use of mobile data stations to detect serious motoring offences "more efficiently and effectively" at checkpoints.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey has thanked the public for their compliance with the Level 5 restrictions. Picture: Andy Gibson

Examples of incidents detected over the last week include:

Three cars seized at one checkpoint in Kildare that had a "failed dangerous” NCT rating

An unaccompanied "L” driver who had been driving on a learner permit for 15 years that had expired

A driver stopped at a checkpoint for drink driving. When brought back to station, it was found he had an outstanding European Arrest Warrant for a number of serious offences

A van driver stopped at a DMR checkpoint who was disqualified from driving, had no insurance and no licence

Three separate drivers arrested at a checkpoint in Meath for driving under the influence – two for cannabis, and one for alcohol

The driver of a tractor stopped in Meath with tax expired for over seven years

Arrests for intoxicated driving in Cavan (alcohol) and Monaghan (cocaine)

Learner driver driving unaccompanied stopped at checkpoint in Co Cork

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey has thanked the public for their compliance with the Level 5 restrictions.

"It is clear from traffic volumes that people are heeding the advice to think before making a journey about whether it is really essential," he said.

"We are continuing to visit and engage with retail premises to ensure compliance with the regulations."

He added: "Gardaí throughout the country continue to support people who are vulnerable or who feel isolated.

"We appreciate this is a difficult time for people, but we all need to continue to work together to reduce the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to the public health advice.”