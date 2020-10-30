Covid-19: Six deaths and 772 new cases confirmed, 228 in Dublin and 120 in Cork

Covid-19: Six deaths and 772 new cases confirmed, 228 in Dublin and 120 in Cork

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Picture: Collins Photos

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 17:56
Greg Murphy

Six further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,908.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 772 new cases of the coronavirus.

The total number of cases since the outbreak began has now reached 61,059 confirmed cases, including a denotification of 10 previously confirmed cases.

The number of people in ICU is 42, a decrease of one since yesterday.

Dublin reported the most cases today with 228 followed by Cork with 120.

Meath recorded 50 new cases today, while Donegal and Galway record 41 each.

The remaining 292 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

Ireland's 14-day incidence rate is now 287 per 100,000. 

The R number is now estimated to be close to 1.

Case numbers have begun to reduce across the country for the first time since June.

Meanwhile, there have been nine further Covid-19-linked deaths in Northern Ireland and 566 new cases of the virus.

The death toll now stands at 697.

There have been 37,782 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.

There are currently 354 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 43 in intensive care.

Earlier, the Government rejected calls to lift its ban on the sale of children’s clothes and other household items in supermarkets.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it would be “not fair” to smaller retailers forced to closed under level 5 lockdown conditions if large supermarkets were allowed to sell so-called “non-essential” items.

