Winter beds needed now to prevent further homeless deaths, homeless charities warn

Urgent action is required to prevent further homeless deaths, a Dublin-based charity has warned, after three people died while rough sleeping in the capital in recent days.

Cllr Anthony Flynn, who heads up Inner City Helping Homeless, said 300 extra beds promised under Dublin Region Homeless Executive’s (DRHE) winter initiative must be rolled out immediately to prevent further deaths.

“It’s no good rolling out 300 beds in December when we’ve already got those people on the streets,” Mr Flynn said, adding that 139 people were rough sleeping in the city yesterday.

These beds need to be activated immediately. The longer we wait, we are going to see more deaths.

His comments come as three people died while rough sleeping in the capital this week and a further death was confirmed in a homeless hostel on Thursday night.

There is a “gap”, Mr Flynn said, in how services were responding to the recent deaths.

“Without collating the proper data on how these deaths are occurring we’re not going to be able to put an adequate response in place,” he added.

DRHE confirmed that 47 people accessing homeless services had died in Dublin so far this year and offered its sympathies to the families of the four people who died this week.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien also offered his condolences to the families involved in the “tragic deaths” and pledged to “deliver the appropriate measures” to support those in homeless circumstances, in particular those with complex health and mental health needs.

Covid impact

New figures show a 17% fall in the number of people accessing homeless services nationally since last year, with 8,656 people in emergency accommodation at the end of September.

Services, however, are feeling the impacts of Covid-19, which has led to reduced capacity and increased demand.

Cork Simon said it was "working well" with the council and HSE to manage demand for services but said capacity fell due to public health restrictions, with bed numbers falling from 47 to 35 at its 24-hour Andersons Quay facility and to eight places at its ‘nightlight’ service.

Around five people were sleeping rough in the city yesterday and a further 10 presented to its day service, the charity’s communications manager, Paul Sheehan, confirmed.

While 13 people died in homeless services in Cork this year, he said many had health-related issues or died from natural causes.

Gathering data on homeless deaths, Mr Sheehan said, could help to identify gaps in services or possible interventions to prevent deaths: “It would be of value to understand why people are losing their lives.”

In Limerick, Midwest Simon said the Covid-19 pandemic had led to rising demand at its foodbank since March.

“Last year the foodbank supported 7,000 people and so far this year that number is up by around 2,000 people already. It’s going through the roof,” Eleshia Fahy, head of operations, said.