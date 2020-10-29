Schools set to reopen in Northern Ireland following two-week closure

Schools in Northern Ireland are set to reopen on Monday following a two-week closure, the Executive has agreed.

Extra measures are to be put in place in schools across the region with the help of funding of almost £64m (€71m).

The funding includes £49.4m (€54.7m) to cover additional costs including maintenance, staffing and cleaning.

There is also £1.4m (€1.5M) to cover free school meals funding over the extended half-term break, the Northern Ireland Executive confirmed.

Schools in Northern Ireland closed on October 19 for an extended half-term break.

The move came as a number of restrictions, including the closing of the hospitality industry and close contact services, were announced for a four-week period in a bid to halt a surge of coronavirus cases.

Children aged 11 will also be required to wear face masks while travelling on transport to and from school.

The move means that it will be mandatory for all post-primary children to wear a face covering when on school buses and public transport.

First Minister Arlene Foster said on Thursday: “Whilst rates of transmission are low in school, it is the activity and mingling outside of school, for example at school gates, that is a particular concern, and messaging will be rolled out about that in coming days.”

She also made a plea to people celebrating Halloween to do so safely and in line with public health measures.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill also made a plea to parents to be more careful and keep their distance from each other when at school gates.

Ms O’Neill added that parents and older children needed to take personal responsibility when at school.

Education Minister Peter Weir welcomed the extra funding for schools.

“Schools and education settings are facing increased costs to help them maintain a safe environment for pupils, including additional cleaning and hiring more staff,” he said.

“We are also facing increased demand for free school meals and uniform grants.”

The Stormont minister said earlier on Thursday that school is the “best and healthiest” place for children.

Half of Northern Ireland’s 1,000 schools have had at least one Covid-19 case in a pupil or member of staff since reopening, according to Public Health Agency (PHA) figures.

Schools were closed from March in an effort to stem the spread of the virus and reopened on August 24.

Ms O’Neill said last week that the Executive is determined to reopen schools, but warned there are “big stress points on our schools”.

Mr Weir tweeted before the Executive meeting: “I honestly believe the best, and safest, place for all our children at the moment is at school. I have made this very clear recently.

“The benefits, in terms of their mental health, social development & education, are very significant.”