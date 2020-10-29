Covid-19: 866 new cases and six deaths confirmed 

Six further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

The newest fatalities brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,902.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 866 new cases of the coronavirus.

The total number of cases since the outbreak began has now reached 60,297 confirmed cases.

A further breakdown of the case data released by the HPSC this evening shows:

428 cases are men and 438 are women

63% of cases are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

Dublin reported the most cases today with 242 followed by Cork with 166. Donegal recorded 56 new cases today while Galway confirmed 54.

Meath confirmed 44 cases with the remaining 304 cases spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today, 328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in intensive care.

15 additional hospitalisations happened in the past 24 hours.