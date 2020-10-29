Covid-19: 822 new cases and eight deaths in Northern Ireland

822 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The cases bring the total number in the North to 37,216 since the outbreak began.

In addition, the new confirmed cases means 5,947 have been confirmed in the last seven days as the Stormont Executive meets to review the effect of the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

There were eight further deaths confirmed as well today bringing the total death toll from the virus in the North to 688.

The increase in fatalities follows reports of oxygen supply levels at a hospital in Derry are running low.

Altnagelvin Hospital has been treating large numbers of patients with Covid-19 who require high levels of oxygen.

The hospital in Derry uses a green, amber and red alert system to monitor the oxygen levels.

While the levels are between green and amber, last week they were edging towards red according to Sean Gibson, head of estate management at the NHS Western Health Trust.

Mr Gibson told the BBC that the Trust has never seen this level of oxygen usage.

“I am concerned that there isn’t enough oxygen to treat patients, it’s the biggest concern.

“If we’re experiencing the growth in numbers that we have then we may not have enough oxygen to treat them. We may have to ration oxygen, it’s that serious,” he said.

The latest case numbers come as the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has announced he is self-isolating.

He wrote on Twitter: “I have been informed that I have recently come into contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

“While I do not currently have any symptoms, I am now self-isolating in line with Government guidance.”

I have been informed that I have recently come into contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus. While I do not currently have any symptoms, I am now self-isolating in line with Government guidance. — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the youngest person to die in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19 has been named locally as Aaron Doherty from Derry.

The 17-year-old, who is understood to have had underlying health conditions, battled the virus in recent weeks.

He died on Tuesday.

-With reporting from Press Association