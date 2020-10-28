Two children rescued from River Suir

Two children who got into difficulty on the River Suir in Waterford on Wednesday were rescued in a joint operation coordinated by the Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre Dublin, the Waterford Community Inshore Lifeboat and local gardaí.

The children got into difficulty after their boat became adrift and they had difficulty returning to shore.

The Waterford Community Lifeboat was tasked to assist and recover the two children.

Both casualties were transferred into the care of the HSE and an Garda Síochána.