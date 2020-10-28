Covid-19: Six new deaths and 675 confirmed cases

Six further deaths in Ireland from the coronavirus were confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

This brings the total number of Covid-related deaths in the country since the outbreak began to 1,896.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 675 new cases today bringing the total number of cases reported to 59,434.

328 patients are hospitalised with Covid-19 and 41 of them are receiving treatment in intensive care. In the last 24 hours there were 19 additional hospitalisations.

Dublin had the most cases with 199 confirmed followed by Cork with 104.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan urged the public to self-isolate if they are displaying symptoms of the virus or are waiting for a Covid-19 test.

“Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case," said Dr Holohan. “If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you must self isolate and phone your GP for further advice."

“If you have been referred for a test or are awaiting a test result, you must self isolate.

If you are a confirmed case of Covid-19 you must self-isolate for 10 days.

“If you are identified or have identified yourself as a close contact of a confirmed case, you must restrict your movements. Stay informed on the public health advice around Covid-19 and be prepared to protect yourself and those around you,” said Dr Holohan.

The national 14-day incident rate is now averaging 299.0 per 100,000 of the population, in comparison, this was at its lowest rate in July earlier this year at 2.98 cases per 100,000 of the population.

This is a slight fall from the national average yesterday when the 14-day incident rate was 307.6 cases per 100,000 of the population

A further breakdown of Covid-19 case data from the HPSC shows:

309 cases are men and 364 are women

65% of cases are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

199 cases were in Dublin, 104 were in Cork, 67 were in Meath, 50 were recorded in Limerick, 41 were reported in Kildare

The remaining 214 confirmed cases are spread across another 20 counties.

The latest case numbers come as the number of new Covid-19 clusters in nursing homes has tripled this week.

The latest HSE figures show 15 have been recorded, up from 5 on the previous week.

There are 19 new clusters in childcare facilities, an increase of 12, while there has been a further 46 in schools, the same number as the previous week.

New outbreaks in private households have gone from 461 to 521 this week, while coronavirus cases in meat plants have increased fivefold from 7 to 41.

Meanwhile, 94% of people who have died of Covid-19 in Ireland had an underlying health condition. 44% had chronic heart disease and 16 per cent had cancer. The HPSC said 27% of confirmed cases had an underlying condition.

Earlier, the HSE insisted the Covid-19 contact tracing system is now back on track.

It comes after nearly 2, 000 people who had tested positive over one weekend earlier this month were asked to do their own contact tracing.

The HSE has apologised to them but says it was the only viable option due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

National Lead for Testing and Tracing, Niamh O'Beirne, said efforts are underway to strengthen the system.

Ms O'Beirne said: "Since Friday, October 23, our contact tracing system has been back on track and achieving its metrics of contacting all close contacts within 24 hours of notification of a positive case.

"In order to ensure that we can address future demand, the HSE is continuing to recruit additional contact tracers.

"Over 800 people are through our interview process, 274 new staff have been taken onboard and a further 90 will join by the end of this week."