Man escapes from Mountjoy Prison

A man has escaped from Mountjoy Prison in Dublin, the Irish Prison Service (IPS) has confirmed.

The man was on temporary release for work placement when he fled on Monday.

Prison officers raised the alarm at 5pm on Monday.

Contacted for comment, the IPS said it had informed gardaí of the situation.

The IPS said: The Irish Prison Service can confirm on October 26, 2020, a prisoner on Temporary Release to work placement at Mountjoy Prison went unlawfully at large.

"An Garda Síochána has been notified."