Supporters of unsealing Mother and Baby Home records 'exploiting the situation', says TD

The email, seen by the Irish Examiner, said the law was "denying people who faced untold abuse and trauma the right to their own personal data."
Majella Connolly (front), an adoptee from the St Patrick's Mother and Baby Home in Dublin, joins protesters outside Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, after President Michael D Higgins signed the Bill into law. Picture: James Ward/PA Wire

Tue, 27 Oct, 2020 - 09:40
Aoife Moore

A Fianna Fáil TD has accused those supporting the unsealing of the Mother and Baby Home records of "fake news" and "exploiting the situation".

Niall Collins, the Fianna Fáil representative for Limerick was replying to an email he had received along with area TDs Patrick O'Donovan and Richard O'Donoghue from a Limerick constituent concerned by the controversial legislation passed in the Dáil last week.

The email, seen by the Irish Examiner, said the law was "denying people who faced untold abuse and trauma the right to their own personal data."

Mr Collins replied saying: "The choice we faced last week was pass the legislation and preserve the database of information, which will be available once further legislation has passed in the coming months, or allow the database be deleted or destroyed forevermore.

"These are the facts. There is a repulsive online campaign where some very nasty people are exploiting this situation and the vulnerabilities of some.

"Please do not let the online trolls and bullies peddle their fake news and lies unchecked."

The email comes days after Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers said the bill had been "politically hijacked" by Sinn Féin, and senator Erin McGreehan emailed her party colleagues saying there was a "campaign of vested interests trying to make a commodity" from the Mother and Baby Home Commission.

Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon, reacting to the email said it was: "such a nasty means of doing politics. TD’s across the government Party’s (sic) have been peddling this odious little untruth for a couple of days now. I know many of these campaigners, they are the most compassion driven people I’ve ever had the privilege to meet."

The Bill was passed in the Dáil last week by 78 votes to 67, and by 22 votes to 16 in the Seanad and will oversee the transfer of a database of 60,000 adoption records compiled by the commission to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

The rest of the records are set to be sealed for 30 years, however, the Data Protection Commissioner has told the Examiner that this would be in breach of GDPR.

While many survivors say the sealing of the records is against their wishes and would deny them access to their own personal data.

As of Tuesday morning, an Uplift petition to "Repeal the Seal" had 177,295 signatures.

Niall Collins has been repeatedly contacted for comment.

