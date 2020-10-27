349 people in hospital with Covid-19, the highest number since May

Almost 350 people with Covid-19 were being treated at Irish hospitals last night, the highest number since May.

There were 30 patients with the disease in Cork University Hospital, 27 in Cavan and a further 26 in Tallaght.

According to HSE figures, there were 38 people with Covid-19 in ICUs.

Three more people are reported to have died with Covid-19 and there are 939 newly confirmed cases of the virus.

Of the new cases, 444 are men and 483 are women.

The median age is 32 and 66% are under 45-years-old.