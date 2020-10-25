Protest at garda station over arrest of alleged anti-lockdown march organiser

A group of Anti Lockdown protesters who marched through the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin City yesterday afternoon. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Sun, 25 Oct, 2020 - 18:43
Sean McCarthaigh

Gardaí have begun an investigation into a protest held outside Rathfarnham garda station on Sunday afternoon which was related to the arrest several hours earlier of an individual who is believed to be involved in the organisation of anti-lockdown marches.

Around 50 people staged a demonstration outside the garda station in south Dublin after being alerted via social media to the arrest of a man on an outstanding bench warrant for a motoring offence.

The individual, who is believed to be in his 30s, has been linked to a number of anti-mask and anti-lockdown demonstrations held in Dublin in the past month.

He recorded the incident of his arrest on his Facebook account.

The vast majority of the protestors were not wearing masks or observing public health guidelines on social distancing.

A number of gardaí observed the scene but no arrests were made.

The man is currently being detained at Rathfarnham garda station.

A Garda spokesperson said an investigation focused on the organisers of the protest was underway.

“The advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be sought in respect of any further actions to be taken,” the spokesperson said.

Bill allowing gardaí to issue fines for breaking Covid-19 restrictions signed into law

