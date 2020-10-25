Eight further deaths, 653 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

A total of 653 people in the North have now lost their lives to coronavirus.
6,898 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last seven days. File Picture: PA

Sun, 25 Oct, 2020 - 15:24
Steven Heaney

Health officials in Northern Ireland are today reporting that a further eight Covid-19-related deaths have occurred there in the last 24 hours.

896 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in NI.

To date, there has now been a total of 34,105 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland. 

6,898 cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.

The new figures also show that there are currently 317 patients with Covid-19 being treated in Northern Irish hospitals - 37 of whom are in intensive care units.

Flight into Dublin Airport linked to 59 Covid-19 cases

