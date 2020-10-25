Eight further deaths, 653 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Health officials in Northern Ireland are today reporting that a further eight Covid-19-related deaths have occurred there in the last 24 hours.

A total of 653 people in the North have now lost their lives to coronavirus.

896 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in NI.

To date, there has now been a total of 34,105 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland.

6,898 cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.

The new figures also show that there are currently 317 patients with Covid-19 being treated in Northern Irish hospitals - 37 of whom are in intensive care units.