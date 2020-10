There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot worth €77,965,255.

The winning numbers were: 10, 15, 19, 21, 23, and the Lucky Stars numbers were 03 and 12.

There was also no winner of the Euromillions Plus draw, where the top prize was €500,000.

The Euromillions Plus lucky numbers were: 04, 11, 15, 28 and 46.