NI Health chiefs decide against advising shielding for people considered vulnerable

Health chiefs in Northern Ireland have decided against reintroducing formal advice for people deemed vulnerable to Covid-19 to shield from wider society.

Shielding was paused in Northern Ireland on July 31.

During the first wave of the pandemic around 80,000 people assessed as being clinically vulnerable to the virus were urged to stay at home and avoid contact with others.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said the decision to keep the advice on pause was made after carefully weighing up all the evidence.

“Since shielding was first advised, a number of important changes have taken place in our approach to managing coronavirus and reducing its transmission,” he explained.

“This includes a greater awareness of the importance of social distancing, the requirement to use face coverings, Covid-19 secure workplaces and greater adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene.

“Having carefully weighed up all the evidence, including the impact on mental health and I have decided that shielding should remain paused at this stage.

“If you are clinically extremely vulnerable then it is of course important to take extra precautions and follow the public health advice.

“Continue to be particularly careful in following the advice on limiting household contacts, keeping social distance, hand washing and wearing a face covering.”

Dr McBride stressed the position would be kept under review.

“We will continue to review this position and will not hesitate to take action and update the advice if the need arises.

“I urge everyone to continue to take practical steps to keep themselves and others safe.

“Wash hands, cover face, make space.”