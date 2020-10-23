Two Fine Gael senators test positive for Covid-19

Two more Fine Gael senators are self-isolating as a precautionary measure
Two senators are self-isolating after two others tested positive for Covid-19. The Chamber of Seanad Éireann. File Picture.

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 13:03
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

Four Fine Gael senators are in self-isolation after two tested positive for coronavirus.

It is understood Tim Lombard, Jerry Buttimer, Emer Currie and Garret Ahearn have all been forced to self isolate after two of the senators tested positive for Covid-19 and the other two senators will be in isolation as a precautionary measure.

The four senators have not been in Leinster House since last Friday.

The authorities in the Houses of the Oireachtas authorities have been informed of the positive cases among the senators in the same week that there had been one confirmed outbreak in Kildare House among staff. 

The Business Enterprise Committee was told on Monday by the committee chair that they may not have officials at their meeting on Tuesday due to the outbreak.

The Dáil has continued to sit in Dublin's Convention Centre two days a week in order to ensure social distancing guidelines can be adhered to, at a cost of €25,000 per day.

