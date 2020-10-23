Gardaí investigating the deaths of a mother and baby boy

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman and a baby boy in Dublin on Thursday.

The woman's body was discovered on the Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, in Lucan.

A short time later, an infant boy was found unresponsive in a house in Lucan.

Initial investigations found no signs of violence or any obvious evidence of a violent death.

“At this stage investigating gardaí are treating these incidents as a family tragedy and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths,” a garda statement said.

“At approximately 3.45am on 22nd October, 2020 following reports of a pedestrian seen acting suspiciously at the M50 [toll plaza] bridge, gardaí discovered the body of a woman at Lower Road, Strawberry Beds.

“Following this incident, gardaí went to a house in Lucan where an 7-month-old baby boy was found in an unresponsive condition. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.”

The autopsy on the woman will take place Friday.

An autopsy on the infant boy has been completed, however, the results are not being released for operational reasons.

"The primary focus of the investigation team at this time is the preparation of an investigation file for the Coroner in respect of the still unexplained death of the infant boy," the statement said.

"Investigating Gardaí continue to liaise with the family and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

"The family of the mother and child have appealed for privacy at this sad time," the garda statement said.

The statement also said that an incident room had be established at Lucan Garda Station and a technical examination of the scene had taken place.